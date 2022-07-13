Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes OpenDoor Coffee’s new home

GENOA – The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of OpenDoor Coffee’s new Interior Café.
OpenDoor Coffee started as a mobile cafe, and has since expanded to 502 W. Main St., Genoa. The ribbon cutting was held June 18, according to a news release from the Chamber.
OpenDoor Coffee is a cafe located in Genoa that offers a space for customers a space where they can find a home away from home. The OpenDoor Coffee truck services customers at farmer’s markets, weddings, festivals and private events in and around DeKalb County.
For information about OpenDoor Coffee and their drive thru and business hours, visit opendoorgenoa.com.