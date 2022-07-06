DeKalb County Gardens’ Sustainable Food Safari Kids Camp returns this month

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens’ Sustainable Food Safari Kids Camp is scheduled to return this month and will feature opportunities to area children to learn about food growth.

The camps runs from July 27 to July 28. According to a news release, day one of the camp will be held beginning at DCCG’s Walnut Grove Vocational Farm, 33600 Pearl St., Kirkland, and day two will be held at DCCG’s Genoa Area Community Food Hub, 415 W. Main St., Genoa.

On day one, campers will learn about composting, vermiculture and beneficial insects. Campers will afterward board a bus and travel to Klein’s Farm and Garden Market and The Milk House for private tours and samplings at each location. Campers will learn about vegetables currently in season and sustainable weed management at Klein’s Farm and Garden Market. The Milk House owners, Clint and Brook Carey, will show campers how they incorporate fresh local produce into many of their ice cream flavors.

On day two, campers will work with local farmer and chef Bryan Flower on basic kitchen skills and prepare the fresh produce they gathered the previous day at Klein’s Farm and Garden Market.

The Sustainable Food Safari Camp for Kids is a unique two-day experience to learn about sustainable food being produced locally in and around DeKalb County. The camp is made possible and based upon work that is supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture through the North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.

The camp is free and open to children ages 10 to 15-years-old living in DeKalb County. All necessary materials will be supplied with camp registration. 16 limited spots are available and registration is required to participate. To register, visit https://forms.gle/pDJ1re5YjRB1u7Wn7

For information, contact Assistant Program Manager Julie Craig at 779-212-9543 or jcraig@dekalbgardens.org.