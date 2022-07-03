Indian Valley Theatre names scholarship recipients

SANDWICH – Indian Valley Theatre recently presented this year’s Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarships to Kendel Graham of Somonauk, Kaitlyn Magoonaugh of Ottawa and Stephanie Sus of Genoa.

All three recipients actively participated in theater and fine arts area during high school, are National Honor Society members and have mentored or volunteered with special needs students.

Graham will study musical theater at Columbia, Magoonaugh will attend St. Mary’s Notre Dame to pursue a degree in elementary/special education and Sus will attend Northern Illinois University to study psychology with an emphasis toward school counseling.

Mimi Bryan was instrumental in giving many budding actors a shot on stage and behind the scenes as well as bringing community theater to life for hundreds of members in the Fox Valley community. The Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information about the Mimi Bryan Scholarship, contact Sharon Pagoria at press@indianvalleytheatre.com. To make a tax-deductible donation to the scholarship fund, visit indianvalleytheatre.com/support-ivt-donate/ivt-scholarship.