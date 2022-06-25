DeKalb area women react to stricken Roe v. Wade

Like many women over the past 50 years, Kanjana Thepboriruk, of DeKalb, said she made a personal choice when she decided to terminate a pregnancy. She spoke about her experience Friday, June 24, 2022 outside the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion under federal law. (Megann Horstead)