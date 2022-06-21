Friends of the DeKalb Public Library to host used book sale

DeKALB – The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will host a used book sale June 24-26 at the library.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The sale will be held in the Yusunas, Zimmerman and Bilder rooms of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Every sale features a fresh selection of quality used books, as well as DVDs, music and audio book CDs. Most items have been donated by community members and are in very good to nearly new condition. The sale will include fiction, children’s books, mysteries, sci-fi, fantasy, history, biography, memoir, art, cookbooks, young adult, graphic novels, large print, sports, crafts, gardening, foreign language books and more.

Prices will be 25 cents for children’s books, 50 cents for mass paperbacks, $1 for trade and large paperbacks and $2 for hard cover books. A specially priced section will contain rare, vintage, signed and local books. CDs and DVDs will range in prices from 50 cents to $3.

Bags will be provided for the blowout $5-a-bag sale and media will be sold at half-price on Sunday, June 26.

Proceeds will be donated to the library to support programs and the purchase of materials and books.

The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will follow the library’s mask policy and will ask, but not require book sale customers to wear masks.

For more information about the sale and Friends, visit www.dkpl.org/friends-of-the-library or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.