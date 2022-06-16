$1.8M Lincoln Highway reconfiguration underway in downtown DeKalb

DeKALB - A $1.8 million reconfiguration of Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb is underway.

The project will turn a four-lane section of East Lincoln Highway, from First Street to the middle of the block between Third and Fourth streets, into three lanes. The railroad crossing at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Fourth streets will not be included in the project.

According to the city of DeKalb, new sidewalks were poured Tuesday on the south side of East Lincoln Highway between First and Second streets. Sidewalk removal also is underway between Second and Third streets, meant to bring the walkways up to most recent standards with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

As the work progresses, crews will move north and then Lincoln Highway will be resurfaced.

Downtown sidewalk improvement work is moving quickly for the Lincoln Highway lane reconfiguration project. New sidewalks were poured Tuesday on the south side of East Lincoln Highway between First and Second Street, just one day after the old sidewalks in the same block were removed. Also on Tuesday, sidewalk removal continued between Second and Third Streets. Sidewalks are being replaced to bring them up to the most recent ADA standards. It’s part of the work to make downtown DeKalb more pedestrian friendly along with narrowing Lincoln Highway from four to three lanes, including a center turning lane. Downtown businesses remain open during construction. Once work is completed on the south side of Lincoln Highway, crews will move to the north side, and then Lincoln Highway will be resurfaced. The project is scheduled to be completed before Corn Fest. Posted by City of DeKalb, Illinois on Wednesday, June 15, 2022





Lane closures are in effect Monday, June, 13, 2022, on Lincoln Highway in DeKalb as construction is underway on between First and Fourth Streets. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Lane closures are in effect Monday, June, 13, 2022, on Lincoln Highway in DeKalb as construction is underway on between First and Fourth Streets. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Traffic follows the new lane configuration Tuesday June, 14, 2022, on Lincoln Highway near the intersection with First Street in DeKalb. Construction is underway on Lincoln Highway between First and Fourth Streets. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)







