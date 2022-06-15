New tattoo parlor hopes to ink spot on West Elm Street in Sycamore

SYCAMORE - A new tattoo parlor and body modification shop is one step closer to setting up shop on West Elm Street in Sycamore.

The shop’s owner, Kaylin Matekaitis, appealed to the city of Sycamore’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week to lease the space at 215 W. Elm St. in the hopes of operating the parlor soon. The commission unanimously recommended the business permit in a 10-0 vote. The request next heads to the Sycamore City Council for a future vote.

Matekaitis told commissioners this week that she’s been in the tattooing business for two years and plans to bring her experience to the new shop from her time working at DeKalb Tattoo Company.

Matekaitis plans to serve clients at the single workspace tattoo studio by appointment only between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the proposed business plans.

According to city documents, Sycamore city code allows tattoo parlors to operate on the first or second floor of a building as of December 2020. The space at 215 W. Elm St. is already zoned for business use, documents show. The address also is listed as 140 Somonauk St., Suite 101.

James Edwards owns the building and on May 9 provided city staff with written approval for Matekaitis to lease the space, according to city documents.

The developer plans to add a sink to the space as part of the health code requirements regulated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to the business plans. Matekaitis must also under inspections and receive state licensing before opening for business.

Under the city’s body art licensing requirements, the shop would also need to undergo annual inspections by Sycamore city staff.

The Sycamore City Council is expected to vote on the business proposal at a later date.

























