Beat the heat: Cooling centers open in DeKalb County

Area officials announced cooling centers are free and available to use for the public to beat the heat as DeKalb County swelters under continued heat indexes topping 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has DeKalb County under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m.Wednesday for dangerous heat.

According to the service, temperatures are expected to level out into the weekend and again rise into the upper 90s next Monday and Tuesday.

The extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. The National Weather Service recommends people stay hydrated with water, stay in cool in an air conditioned area, and if outside, wear lightweight, light colored and loose fitting clothes. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, parts of DeKalb County reached 95 degrees, with a heat index of 104. In Chicago, temperatures climbed to 100, reaching level not recorded in the area since 2012, according to the National Weather Service.

To locate a cooling center in DeKalb, call 815-748-8460 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During weekends, holidays or after hours, call 815-748-8400.

Those needing to cool off indoors during hot days can go to the following places for free:

DeKALB

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. in DeKalb

Phone: 815-756-9568

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays

Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb

Phone: 815-758-6663

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Salvation Army, 830 Grove St. in DeKalb

Phone: 815-756-4308

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Senior Service Center, 330 Grove St. in DeKalb

Phone: 815-748-4718

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

SYCAMORE

Sycamore Center, 308 W. State St. in Sycamore

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sycamore Public Safety Building (Police Department), 535 DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 24/7

GENOA

Genoa Police Department (inside City Hall), 333 E. First St. in Genoa

Phone: 815-784-6633

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. City employees said that a phone number could be posted on the door that would allow community members to call dispatch to unlock the door if needed after hours.







