Sycamore Rotary to host drive-thru dinner fundraiser

SYCAMORE – The Rotary Club of Sycamore will host a drive-thru pork chop dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at St. Mary Catholic Parish Activity Center, 312 Waterman St., Sycamore.

The meal will be catered by Country Store & Catering and include a pork chop, baked beans, coleslaw and snickerdoodle salad.

The dinner costs $15. Orders can be placed by texting Sycamore Rotary Club President Paulette Renault at 815-751-4677.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit ShelterBox USA, a nonprofit global disaster relief organization that provides ShelterBoxes and ShelterKits containing family-size tents designed to provide people with temporary refuge and those items that help transform shelter into a home, like cooking sets, solar lights, water storage and purification equipment, tools, thermal blankets and cooking utensils.

The Sycamore Rotary Club has provided to date enough funds to purchase 14,000 tents. For more information about ShelterBox USA, visit ShelterBoxusa.org.