Kirkus Scholarship Foundation awards scholarship to Indian Creek High School graduates

A total of $5,075 in scholarships has been awarded by the Bernice Kirkus Scholarship Foundation for the 2022-23 school year. The scholarship fund is administered by First Midwest Bank.

The selection of recipients is restricted to graduates of Indian Creek High School who are accepted for enrollment or currently enrolled full-time in an accredited four-year college or university and who major in an undergraduate degree in education.

Receiving a scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year is Delia Diehl.

Since its inception in 2017, the foundation has awarded $26,817 in scholarships.

Information about the foundation and application forms are available through the Guidance Counselors Department at Indian Creek High School or at the bank’s website, firstmidwest.com.