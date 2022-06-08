Health screenings coming to DeKalb

Area residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.

DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb, will host a screening on June 14.

The tests can check the level of plaque buildup in the arteries, stroke and overall vascular health, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density, and kidney and thyroid function.

Packages start at $159.

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Registration is required.