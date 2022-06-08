First United Methodist Church to host thrift sale

DeKALB – First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Fourth St. in DeKalb, will hold a thrift, treasures and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward accommodations to continue missions in the new church building, according to a news release. The sale will wrap up at noon on Saturday.

Items for sale include books, lamps, vintage treasures, bookcases, Christmas decor, toys, linens, fabric, crafting supplies, folding chairs, china, tea cart, a grandfather clock and more. There is plenty of parking.

For information, call the church office at 815-756-6301.