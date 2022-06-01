$17,023 awarded in Youth Impact Grants in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – Youth Engaged in Philanthropy recently distributed $17,023 in impact grants to 14 community and nonprofit organizations for a variety of youth-serving projects and programs in DeKalb County.

“YEP is a fantastic organization that gives youth a real voice in the community,” student member Sam Crutcher, YEP grants chair, said in a news release. “We’ve been able to give back and serve in tangible ways thanks to the Community Foundation and the support from the community. This year’s April grant allocation meeting was nothing short of a success. I’m honored to work with our members on funding decisions and can’t wait to see the positive impacts our grants will make.”

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy met in April to discuss funding recommendations and grant applications. (photo provided by Noah Nordbrock )

YEP Grant recipients include:

• Adventure Works of DeKalb County Inc. – $2,300 to aid in the purchase of a tipi for therapeutic experiences and embed Native American traditions.

• Building Leaders Advocating for Change – $1,000 to support a leadership building experience.

• Camp Kesem at Northern Illinois University – $1,500 to provide camping equipment for a summer camp especially for children affected by their parent’s cancer.

• DeKalb County Community Gardens – $880 to support an educational gardening experience for children.

• Equine Dreams – $1,940 to aid in the provision of a pen for youth therapy horses.

• Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project – $250 to support the purchase of educational materials offered at a youth Latinx program.

• Genoa Township Park District – $400 to enable families of all income levels to come safely equipped for a youth soccer program.

• Kishwaukee Family YMCA – $1,008 to support a countywide art event for elementary school students.

• Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association – $640 to purchase durable wagons for daily equipment movement at KSRA’s youth camps.

• Passion Pursuit Inc. – $1,725 to provide supplies for a youth computer lab at the Community of One building in DeKalb.

• Pushing Together NFP - $80 to provide video equipment for families to use in the interaction with their youth skaters.

• Sycamore High School Agriculture Department – $1,800 to provide needed supplies and durable safety equipment for the welding program.

• The Salvation Army – $2,500 to purchase equipment and supplies to use in an after-school science program.

• Walcamp Outdoor Ministries – $1,000 to purchase safety equipment for youth to use while zip lining at camp.

As a youth-led committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, YEP familiarizes high school students in DeKalb County with local nonprofits, grantmaking and philanthropy. The program builds up to a final meeting where members are responsible for reviewing grant applications and distributing more than $14,000 into the community. After recommendations are determined, YEP presents their grant decisions to the Community Foundation Board of Directors for final approval. This year’s YEP committee is made up of 70 high school students from 10 different schools in DeKalb County.

To learn more about the Youth Engaged in Philanthropy program, visit dekalbccf.org/yep or contact YEP staff adviser Noah Nordbrock at 815-748-5383 or noah@dekalbccf.org.