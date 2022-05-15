Elder Care Services offers computer room for public use

DeKALB – Elder Care Services has a new computer lab open for public use from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.

The computers can be used to look for information, check emails, apply for services and more. Access for copying, printing and scanning will be available though self-printer services.

Located at 1701 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, Elder Care Services is a nonprofit serving older adults and adults with disabilities in DeKalb County.

The computer room will be staffed by volunteers. Contact Elder Care Services if you are looking for a way to volunteer locally and are good with computers. A background check will need to be completed before volunteer work can be performed.

For more information, call Elder Care Services at 815-758-6550.