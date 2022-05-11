DeKalb Library to host after-hours folk music concert

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a free after-hours folk music concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The concert will feature contemporary folk singers and songwriters Andy and Judy Daigle, who play guitar, mandolin, banjo, ukulele and other instruments. The duo will perform original songs in many styles, including traditional folk, roots music, country swing and bluegrass.

The Daigles also will tell stories through their songs, many of which are based on historical events, times and places, and the audience will learn about the tradition of folk singing.

The DeKalb Public Library is located at 309 Oak St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or email samanthah@dkpl.org.



