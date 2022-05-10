Walking history tours of DeKalb, Sycamore return

The DeKalb County History Center will offer guided walking tours during the summer.

This year’s rotation of tours includes four in Sycamore (Somonauk Street, DeKalb Avenue, North and South Main Street, and Sycamore’s downtown) and two in DeKalb (College Avenue and downtown DeKalb).

The season will kick off Sunday with the traditional walking tour through downtown Sycamore and will include information about the heart of the Sycamore’s historic district.

All walking tours will be lead by Stephen Bigolin, who has researched the architecture and history of Sycamore for years.

Tours begin at 1 p.m. and will last about 90 minutes. Cost of the tour is $5 per person, and handouts with information on highlighted locations will be provided.

Walking tour dates and locations include: June 19, Somonauk Street; July 10, North Main Street; July 17, South Main Street; Aug. 14, College Avenue; Sept. 11, downtown DeKalb; and Oct. 9, DeKalb Avenue.

For details about specific stops and where to meet for the tour, call the DeKalb County History Center at 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org. Registration is encouraged and payment is due at the event.



