Northern Rehab, YMCA program to focus on head and neck pain

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA and Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host the next program in the Lunch & Learn Series on May 18.

The free event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road in Sycamore. Lunch will be provided.

May’s Lunch & Learn topic is “Headache & Neck Pain: It’s Not Just In Your Head,” presented by physical therapy specialist Todd Vanatta. Attendees will learn about possible contributors to neck pains and headaches, when it is appropriate to seek further evaluations and treatment, and safe management strategies for home.

The Lunch and Learn Series will take a summer break and will not meet during in June, July or August. The series will resume Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The event is open to the public (YMCA membership is not required), but space is limited to 20 attendees and registration is required. Sign up at kishymca.org or contact Anna Brodarick, YMCA marketing director, at 815-375-5403 or abrodarick@kishymca.org. Registration closes May 16.

For information, visit kishymca.org or northernrehabpt.com/events or call 815-756-9577 (YMCA) or 815-756-8524 (Northern Rehab).