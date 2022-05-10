AMVETS schedules monthly meeting

DeKALB – The DeKalb American Veterans will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at AMVETS Post 90, 421 Oak St. in DeKalb.

Any veteran with an honorable discharge or current military personnel are eligible to join.

The DeKalb AMVETS also will host a meet-and-greet from noon to 9 p.m. July 29 at AMVETS Post 90. The event will feature a live band beginning at 5 p.m. and food, which will be available at 4:30 p.m. There will be a short program honoring all first responders, health care workers and veterans.

AMVETS Post 90 is open to the public and hosts a Top Chef dinner every other Friday night. To find out what type of dinner is being served and the cost, call 815-758-1990.



