Earlville Cruise Night set for May 14

The 19th annual Earlville Cruise Night will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in downtown Earlville.

The event will benefit the Earlville Business Association and its scholarships. It is open to all special interest trucks, cars and motorcycles.

The cruise night will feature food, a DJ, a 50/50 raffle, participation for door prizes, and a playground for children. Dash plaques and goody bags will be given to the first 200 vehicles to register.

Twenty-five vehicles will be selected randomly to have their photo taken by a professional photographer. NSRA safety inspections will be given for free.

The registration fee is $5 and proceeds will be donated to the scholarship funds.

For questions, call Kevin Zollars at 815-246-9545 or Ken Zink at 815-739-9431.