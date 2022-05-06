Prom is back: DeKalb, Sycamore high schools prepare for biggest dance of the year

Cassie Chamoun, a junior at Sycamore High School, can’t wait for prom.

“It’s really exciting because we haven’t had a big formal dance in years,” Chamoun, junior class president, said. “We haven’t had the opportunity to go to prom before. It’s going to be amazing and a lot of fun.”

Both DeKalb and Sycamore high school’s proms will take place at Northern Illinois University’s Duke Ellington Ballroom at the Holmes Student Center. It’s the school’s return to a more traditional dance event after years of pandemic-era changes. DeKalb High School’s prom is set for Saturday, and Sycamore High School’s prom will be held May 14.

Both proms will feature dinner and dancing, with masks optional.

Oliver Keicher, the junior class treasurer, said that students are looking forward to the end-of-year celebration.

“We’re going to redefine what prom means to us,” Keicher said. “We’re going to make it our own.”

New this year, Sycamore High School will have themed dress-up days every day leading up to prom.

Sycamore parents will be able to watch the king and queen coronation from an upper balcony. Parents should arrive at 8:45 p.m. for the coronation ceremony at 9 p.m.

DeKalb parents will not be allowed onto the upper balcony this year, but they will be allowed to take photos outside of the building prior to the start of the dance.

Sycamore High School’s junior class advisor Shannon Bierman said she’s excited for the about 400 students that will attend the dance. Out-of-town guests are allowed, and about 80 are expected to attend.

“Last year, we had something, but it wasn’t as big or as exciting as this year’s prom,” Bierman said.

DeKalb High School Principal James Horne said that about 500 students will attend the school’s prom.

“Last year, because of COVID restrictions, prom was held at the high school with a spacing requirement,” Horne said. “It wasn’t very well-received by the students and attendance was very, very low. We’re excited that prom is back. It’s the traditional, normal kind of prom, with food and dancing.”

Horne describes this year’s prom as “a step back to normal.”

“The seniors were freshmen the last time we had a ‘normal’ prom,” Horne said. “I think that prom is that quintessential celebration of the ending of high school. It’s a point of reflection for all the growth you have done. It’s a time for students to come together and celebrate.”