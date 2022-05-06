Give DeKalb County 2022 raises more than $1.3M for 140 area nonprofits in unofficial tally

SYCAMORE – More than 2,400 donors raised upwards of $1.3 million for 140 DeKalb County nonprofits during the ninth annual Give DeKalb County 24-hour fundraiser Thursday.

In its ninth year, the Give DeKalb County fundraiser, hosted by the DeKalb County Community Foundation, supports organizations that funnel resources directly back into the community. Give DeKalb County is coordinated by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, a program of the foundation.

According to the fundraiser website tally, 2,422 donors gave to 140 area nonprofits between 12:01 a.m. and midnight Thursday. Mail-in donations are expected to add to that total once they come in, foundation officials said.

So far, $1,344,388 was raised. According to Give DeKalb County’s website, the top funded organization this year was Hope Haven of DeKalb County Inc., DeKalb’s shelter for unhoused individuals which raised $76,620 from 222 donors.

Safe Passage Inc., DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, raised $63,922 from 278 donors. DeKalb County Community Gardens pulled in $50,914 from 285 donors. Family Service Agency of DeKalb County raised $50,000 from 83 donors, and Kishwaukee Family YMCA raised $49,238 from 78 donors.

“A big thank you to everybody who got involved in Give DeKalb County this year,” said Ben Bingle, grants and director of the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership with the community foundation. “We really appreciate your donations, and the impact that you collectively made through this event.”

With mail-in donations still pouring in, the final grand total is expected in the coming weeks.























