Shabbona fire district receives equipment grant

SHABBONA – The Shabbona Community Fire Protection District recently received $19,546 from the Small Equipment Grant Program through the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The grant program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 to a fire department or district for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments, districts and EMS providers across the state. The program is an innovative approach to help fire departments and districts buy equipment they have difficulty purchasing.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal received 373 applications and requested about $8.4 million in funding for the most recent grant period. Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments and stand-alone nonprofit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply during the grant period.

All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years before applying.