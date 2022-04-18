Mystery Diner in Sycamore: Meat or meatless, Taxco serves up tasty Mexican food

SYCAMORE — Mexican food (or at least the American version of Mexican food) has always lent itself to vegetarian and vegan options, usually by doubling down on beans, rice and veggies and merely omitting the cheese for the vegan crowd.

Taxco Mexican Cuisine in Sycamore leans into this with a fairly extensive vegan and vegetarian menu – but doesn’t forget about the carnivores either. The family-owned restaurant is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The vegan chile relleno at Taxco Mexican Cuisine in Sycamore.

In the vegan chile relleno, you’d be hard-pressed to miss the absence of any animal products. For diners looking for some heat, the sauce on the poblanos provided a huge spiciness factor, maybe too much for a more sensitive eater. They are stuffed with a flavorful mix of corn, peas and rice, plus served with some tortillas to round out this classic. There’s even zucchini mixed in, which provides unique flavor and texture to the dish.

The enchiladas verdes at Taxco Mexican Cuisine in Sycamore.

The enchiladas verdes also didn’t miss the omission of meat, at least in the black bean version. In addition, there’s a grilled veggie variation we didn’t sample. But the sauce on the enchiladas was the perfect example of that kind of sauce, providing the unique tomatillo flavor mixed smoothly with other ingredients and not knocking you out on the spicy meter.

The chimichangas at Taxco Mexican Cuisine in Sycamore.

The steak was also very good in our chimichangas. The three chimis that came with the order were packed with perfectly seasoned steak, and avoided the problem that sometimes happens with chimichangas – being too dry. Toppings of guacamole and sour cream were the other primary elements, with the overall tastiness of the steak worth the price of admission.

A kids meal with a taco and burrito at Taxco Mexican Cuisine in Sycamore.

The kids meals were straightforward and had very good portion sizes. The first two options were combo plates. One of our two smallest eaters wasn’t a fan of the shredded chicken that came on the taco, but a sampling by a more experienced palate found it tasty.

The website notes the restaurant is known for its fresh, handmade tortillas, and its chicken tacos have won accolades from Chicago media. Tequila fans will be happy to learn the bar counts 400 choices in its collection.

Like any Mexican place worth its salt, the meals come with chips and salsa. The chips are delicious, but the two options for salsa are either a tame one or a burn-down-the-house spicy experience. For a middle option, you’ll have to mingle them both judiciously and create your own custom heat.

A kids meal with a taco and enchilada at Taxco Mexican Cuisine in Sycamore

So whether you’re looking for a vegetarian or vegan meal or want to meat-out on some well-seasoned, perfectly prepared options, Taxco Mexican Cuisine is definitely an appealing choice.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Taxco Mexican Cuisine

WHERE: 223 W. State St., Sycamore

PHONE: 815-895-2545

INFORMATION: www.taxcorestaurant.com











