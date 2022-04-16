Resource Bank announces position changes in Genoa, DeKalb branches

DeKALB – Resource Bank recently announced three position changes in its Genoa and Annie Glidden offices. All three individuals are long-time, experienced banking professionals.

Katrina Taylor, Manager of Personal Client Services – Glidden Branch. Photo provided by Resource Bank. (Photo provided )

Katrina Taylor will be the manager of Personal Client Services of the branch at 75 S. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb. She has been with Resource Bank for over 18 years and has served in many roles during that time.

Carol Romano, Manager of Personal Client Services – Genoa Branch. Photo provided by Resource Bank. (Photo Provided )

Carol Romano will serve as the manager of Personal Client Services at the Genoa branch, 310 IL Route 23. She has been with the bank for more than nine years as a teller supervisor and financial services representative.

Darla Woodson, Client Advisor – Genoa Branch. Photo provided by Resource Bank. (Photo provided )

In addition, Darla Woodson will begin serving as a client adviser in the Genoa branch. She has been with the bank for more than 23 years as a teller, lead teller, teller supervisor and an investment services representative.

For more information about Resource Bank, visit ResourceBank.com or call 815-756-6321.