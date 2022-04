SYCAMORE – St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 218 Somonauk St. will hold Holy Week services in-person and on Zoom.

The schedule for services follows:

• 8:45 a.m. Sunday, April 10, on Zoom.

• 10:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at St. Peter’s.

• Noon and 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at St. Peter’s.

• 8:45 a.m. on Zoom and 10:15 a.m. at St. Peter’s on Sunday, April 17.

Call the church office at 815-895-2227 for Zoom service sign-on information.