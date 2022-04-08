Kishwaukee College, Malta break ground on $7M sanitary sewer project

MALTA - A $7 million project to consolidate the Village of Malta and Kishwaukee College’s wastewater treatment facilities was heralded by state and local officials Friday as a cost-savings measure which will also improve area water quality.

Officials with the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District, Kishwaukee College and the village of Malta gathered at the college Friday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony to begin the sewer project, meant ti improve disposal of wastewater for all three entities.

The Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District in DeKalb was awarded a $7.1 million state loan in March by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to consolidate the village of Malta and Kishwaukee College’s wastewater treatment facilities.

“While I am quite certain this a very unique partnership for a community college, it is one that serves us all well,” said Laurie Borowicz, president of Kishwaukee College.

The original onsite sewer treatment plant was built when the school was constructed in 1968, and due to the use over the past 53 years has outlived its operational capabilities, officials said.

The project extends a sewer line operated by the reclamation district 5.3 miles from west of DeKalb to Malta and the Kishwaukee College campus. The extension will allow both Malta and the college to decommission each respective existing wastewater treatment centers.

Officials also said Friday that the project will improve Kishwaukee River water quality in the surrounding area by reducing contaminants in the water. Energy savings are also expected for both the college and village.

The IEPA awarded the reclamation district a $7,122,910 forgivable loan for the consolidation through the state department’s State Revolving Fund Program, meant to fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects through low-interest loans.

“Our mission is to protect the environment, that is our primary mission,” IEPA Director John J. Kim said Friday. “We want to do that in a way that balances the needs of the citizens and also takes into account the social and economical needs of the state.”

Mark Eddington, Executive Director of the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District speaks during a sanitary extension groundbreaking ceremony Friday, April 8, 2022 at Kishwaukee College. (Shane Taylor)

According to Kishwaukee College documents, the project is estimated to be complete by spring 2023.

“This project was over six years in the making,” said Mark Eddington, executive director for the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District. “It checks all the boxes. I have worked in this industry for 26 years and this is the most satisfying project I have ever been involved in.”























