St. John Lutheran sets Holy Week services

SYCAMORE – St. John Lutheran Church invites the community to its special services during Holy Week, April 10-17.

Palm Sunday services will be at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 10. A prayer service will be held at noon April 11, 12 and 13. Services on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday will be at 7 p.m. The Easter Vigil service will be at 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

On Easter Sunday, April 17, services will be at 6:09 a.m. and 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. The menu will include homemade french toast casserole, egg sausage bake, biscuits and gravy, applesauce, juice and coffee.

St. John Lutheran Church is located at 26555 Brickville Road in Sycamore.












