Gov. Pritzker unveils $1.9M plan to reconstruct Waterman Road as part of Rebuild Illinois initiative

WATERMAN – The long-awaited final phase of reconstruction for Waterman Road is expected to be completed ahead of schedule this year, announced Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker during a visit to Waterman Thursday.

As trains and road vehicles passed nearby, Pritzker announced during a news conference Thursday morning at agricultural seed company Bayer, 450 E. Adams St., the state will be distributing a total of $250 million in grants for municipalities, townships and counties for infrastructure improvements through the state’s Rebuild Illinois program.

But he came to Waterman specifically to announce the Waterman Road project, a $1.9 million initiative.

“I’m so excited to be here in DeKalb County, which begins the last mile here of the long-awaited Waterman Road reconstruction, which will be completed ahead of schedule,” Pritzker said. “[Rebuild Illinois] allows places like DeKalb to reallocate precious local dollars or other parts of the community and with the strain on local budgets because of the pandemic, that means critical savings for local governments and taxpayers.”

Pritzker’s announcement is the next initiative attached to the bipartisan-backed Rebuild Illinois plan, the largest infrastructure program in the history of the state. In 2020, the initiative improved 1,700 miles of highway, completed 600 highway projects and more than 120 bridges. In the first half of 2021, Pritzker said the state has already improved 1,300 miles of highway, along with more local projects, including bridges, bike paths and storm drains.

“Longtime residents remember the days when two cars would meet in the middle of what was then a one-lane road, each having to drive on the shoulder in order to fit, not to mention the crumbling asphalt, poor drainage, weight limits that were so low that Bayer seed research facility here in Waterman had to break up its shipments just to get things to the front door,” Pritzker said.

DeKalb County Highway Engineer Nathan Schwartz said the project to renovate the 5-mile county road, from downtown Waterman to Perry Road is expected to cost $1.9 million. The project will be funded with state money as part of the state’s Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan.

Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore), who was also in Waterman Thursday, describes Rebuild Illinois as “a difference-maker for the state of Illinois and DeKalb County.”

“It is not only a great infrastructure plan, but also can also bring jobs and opportunities to families in the DeKalb County area,” said Keicher. “This is the critical investment that Illinois needs to make in order for us to have a viable platform for job creators to come and join us for an amazing future in Illinois.”

Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon), who joined the governor in Waterman Thursday, said that he thinks that Pritzker’s visit to Waterman was a great location for discussing the Rebuild Illinois plan, and that “you’d only have to listen to the trains, large trucks and cars passing by.”

“The railroad is right here, Route 30 is right here, Route 23 comes through, and without those links, it would be a lot harder for Waterman to have economic opportunities,” Demmer said. “These investments pay off by bringing jobs and economic opportunities to small towns like Waterman all across the state. The Waterman Road project is one aspect, but there is also support for road, railways, bridges, waterways, airports and a whole network of transportation coming together throughout Illinois.”

Schwartz said the Waterman Road project began in 2017. Placing blacktop on the road will begin this summer and should be completed by this fall.

“After the blacktop is in place, it will be an 80,000-pound road all year, not subject to the spring weight limits,” Schwartz said.

“The final stage of the Waterman Road truck route upgrade project, 100% funded by Rebuild Illinois will make the drive from the Village of Waterman to Perry Road smoother and safer for everyone,” Pritzker said.

DeKalb County Board Chairman John Frieders described the infrastructure project as “a very important improvement to the county.”

“The Waterman Road project is beneficial to the entire community and DeKalb County,” he said. “I wish we could do similar projects throughout the county.”

Schwartz said the project specifically will help with local economy as well, with businesses like Waterman Winery and Vineyards and Honey Hill Orchard located on that road.

“It’s a big deal,” Schwartz said. “It really is a big deal.”

Schwartz said the project coming to fruition is remarkable for him, since the governor picked this project out of many statewide.

“It’s really an honor to have the governor and so many state leaders to come into Waterman, Illinois.”

