League of Women Voters to host virtual DeKalb mayor candidate forum Saturday

The League of Women Voters and the DeKalb Public Library invite the public to attend a virtual candidate forum on March 6 via Zoom. (Kyle Bursaw)

DeKALB – The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County, the DeKalb Public Library and WNIJ will host a virtual public forum for DeKalb mayor candidates next month.

According to the event page on the library’s website, the forum featuring candidates Cohen Barnes and Carolyn Morris is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 6 and will be moderated by Susan Greenwood of the League of Women Voters of Naperville.

Those who want to attend the virtual forum on Zoom must register to attend at http://dkpl.org/event/virtual-dekalb-mayoral-candidates-forum/ to receive a link to the Zoom meeting and to join the program five minutes before it starts. Only 100 people will be able to watch via Zoom but will be broadcasted live on the WNIJ Facebook page.

The candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and the moderator will then ask each candidates pre-determined questions, according to the event page. The audience also will have an opportunity to pose questions directed to both candidates using the Zoom chat function and the Facebook comments section. Select questions will be read aloud to the candidates.

For additional information or help with registration, please reach out to library staff at samanthah@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568 ext. 1701.

The league will also host a virtual forum for those running for DeKalb Township Supervisor, including candidate Mary Hess and write-in candidate Jim Luebke. That forum is set for Thursday, March 11 at 6 p.m. Erin Roeper of the Homewood/Flossmoor League will moderate.