U.S. Rep. Bill Foster to seek 8th term

NAPERVILLE – U.S. Rep. Bill Foster announced his 2024 reelection campaign for the 11th District, seeking an eighth term in Congress, according to a news release.

The 11th District includes portions of Kane, DuPage, McHenry, Will, Lake, Boone, DeKalb and Cook counties. Batavia, Aurora, St. Charles, Geneva, Lily Lake, Elburn and Campton Hills, Crystal Lake, Naperville and Lisle are among the municipalities in the district.

“As a scientist and businessman who ran for Congress to solve problems, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, yet I know we have more work to do,” Foster, D-Naperville, said in the release. “Together we can tackle rising costs, protect everyone’s rights, and transform the American economy to address the 21st-century challenge of climate change by developing the sustainable and advanced manufacturing techniques to combat it.”

Foster said in the release that securing seats such as Illinois’ 11th District is crucial for Democrats to take back the majority from the GOP.

“If we’re serious about tackling issues like gun violence, climate change, protecting voting rights, immigration reform, and restoring reproductive rights, it’s integral that we bring an end to the dysfunctional extreme GOP House majority,” Foster said in the release. “And that means defending battleground districts like Illinois’ 11th. I’m looking forward to this race, and I am proud of my record of delivering results that strengthen the communities that I am honored to represent.”

Thirty-one Illinois Democrats endorsed Foster.

“I’m proud of the early support I’ve received from Democrats at the state and federal levels,” Foster said in the release. “They know how important it is that we hold this seat, and make sure we keep the only Ph.D. physicist in Congress to fight for fact-driven solutions to America’s challenges.”

Foster has been in Congress since 2008. He first represented the 14th Congressional District, but lost to Republican Randy Hultgren in 2010. He then won in the 11th Congressional District in 2013, and was reelected last November. U.S. Representatives must stand for election every two years.