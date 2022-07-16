New drive-thru sandwich shop proposed for former Fourth Street KFC in DeKalb

The city of DeKalb’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a zoning request for a new restaurant called Anna’s Sandwich Shoppe planned for the former KFC building on S. 4th St in DeKalb, according to documents released this week. (Photo published by City of DeKalb Thursday, July 14, 2022 as part of documents released ahead of Planning and Zoning Committee meeting). (Provided by City of DeKalb July 14, 2022)