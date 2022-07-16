New drive-thru sandwich shop proposed for former Fourth Street KFC in DeKalb

DeKALB – A drive-thru sandwich shop is proposed for a Fourth Street building in DeKalb formerly used by KFC on the south side more than a decade ago.
The city of DeKalb’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a zoning request for a new restaurant called Anna’s Sandwich Shoppe planned for the former KFC building on S. 4th St in DeKalb, according to documents released this week.
The petitioner, Proper Hospitality Group, LLC who will be represented by Peter Panagakis at the meeting set for 6 p.m. on Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, is asking the city of DeKalb to approve a special use permit for the drive-thru restaurant.
KFC, the national Kentucky Fried Chicken chain, closed at 922 S. Fourth St. in 2009, according to city documents.
Under the proposed plan, the 2,100-square-foot sandwich shop would contain 40 seats with a limited drive-thru consisting of a mobile order pick-up window. Outside seating would also be provided for customers.
Due to the locations’ proximity to residences to the east and south, city staff recommend hours of operation for the restaurant will be between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., documents state. The petitioner’s recommended hours fall within that window, with the shop’s planned hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant would be closed on Sundays and holidays.
According to site plans outlined in the development proposal published this week by the city of DeKalb, the exterior of the building would include a wood grain wall panel at the top of the building, brick siding and a walk-in cooler.
City staff recommend approval of the proposal, documents show. A permit will need to be approved by the DeKalb City Council before operation.
Under the development plans, the access and parking area would be designed and striped to reflect one-way traffic around the site. The existing drive-thru area would be expanded to include a by-pass lane north of the building. Access to the building’s alley on the east side would be removed, according to the plans, with a 6-foot sight-proof fence installed instead on the east property line.
An outdoor patio area is planned near the south and east of the building, with an on-site trash dumpster. The former KFC cupola will be removed.
Site plans include 24 parking spaces, more than the 23 required under city code for the building size. Parking would include four handicap spaces also.
Two nearby residents filed questions with city staff regarding the proposed restaurant, including Stephanie Kness documents show. Kness asked about the restaurant’s hours, voicing concerns about nighttime noise if it were 24 hours. Her letter said she supports the proposal but was also concerned about signage height, and said she did “not believe an overly large sign would be fitting with the neighborhood.”
Glenn Miller said he also supports the proposal in general but voiced concerns about external speakers and sound being disruptive to the neighborhood.
Other DeKalb residents, including Noelle Jacobson, Tom Winkle and Lorraine Scurti, said they support the proposal, according to emails sent to city staff.