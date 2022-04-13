Illinois bill targeting delivery services for unauthorized restaurant work heads to governor

A bill that would prohibit third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats or DoorDash from partnering with a restaurant without the business’ permission is heading to the governor’s office for approval.

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, is chief co-sponsor of the bill with state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago, according to a news release from Keicher’s office.

The legislation passed the house April 7 and next heads to the governor’s office for approval.

Under House Bill 3205, also known as the Fair Food and Retail Delivery Act, third-party delivery services such as Grubhub, DoorDash or Uber Eats would be prevented from using or buying a name, likeness, registered trademark or intellectual property belonging to a business without obtaining written consent.

“The reality of today’s economy is that restaurants and bars rely on third-party delivery services to meet the demands of their customers,” Keicher said in a statement. “Our bill protects their intellectual property by putting accountability into state law where it should be.”

That would limit how outside vendors are able to interact with businesses, including prohibiting the services to publish restaurant menus without consent of the business, or offer delivery services without approval.

Lawmakers such as Keicher have said the bill is needed to help support businesses, who could fall under complaint by patrons if a menu isn’t accurate on a third party website, for instance.

Under the bill, affected restaurants would be able to bring a claim to court and recover damages.

In a statement, Keicher said restaurants should have a right to choose whether or not to participate in third-party delivery services.

“For a business like a restaurant, where quality and reputation matter, this is potentially hurting their relationships with customers and they don’t even realize it,” Keicher said.







