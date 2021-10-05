Sycamore residents can now get reimbursed via check for water line replacement

SYCAMORE – Sycamore residents with lead water service pipes will be able to get a lump sum check from the city for replacing the lines, as opposed to utility bill credits.
The Sycamore City Council voted, 8-0, to approve the water service line replacement program change during its Monday meeting. There was no additional discussion amongst elected officials on the matter before or after the vote.
Sycamore acting City Manager Maggie Peck said four residents have participated in the city’s lead water service replacement program. Since those residents received partial utility credits, she said the city would have to receive the rest of the credit in the form of a lump sum check.
“I had stated ... that I would like to contact the current residents that did participate in our program ... and let them know that we will be giving them their payment – the difference of what already [has] been credited to their utility bill this time,” Peck said.
The update comes after the Sycamore City Council greenlit Sept. 20 homeowners seeking reimbursement after replacing their lead water lines could soon receive a check cut to them directly instead of a utility bill credit. The council previously approved the residential lead service line replacement program during its June 7 meeting, with city officials maintaining that lead water service line replacement on private property is the homeowner’s responsibility and the city only replaces lead water mains.
The City Council approved in November a $6.90 water bill base fee that would go toward city funds for water system improvements, following related previous city official discussion during the council’s Oct. 19 meeting. The city created a water master plan in 2019 addressing city underground water main improvements – including main breaks, water quality and fire flows – totaling $11.25 million. The base fee was meant to be a funding source for those master plan projects.
However, Sycamore residents filed a class action lawsuit against the city in October after months of public outcry over concerns about water quality, with residents alleging the water had a “horrific smell” following the replacement of the Park Avenue water main about three to four years ago. The suit was filed on several counts, including fraud, deceptive business, negligence and public nuisance.
Peck said after the Monday meeting there have been three “short-side” service line replacements within the city and five on the “long-side,” whether they’re applicants or actual participants. She said all of the applicants and participants are from throughout the city and not the same neighborhood.
Although the season for repairs is near its end this year, Peck said she hopes to see “a domino effect” of program participants telling other residents about the program.
“I encourage residents to look into our programs,” Peck said, “and take advantage of them at every opportunity they have.”