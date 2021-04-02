Pot shop approved for Junction Shopping Center location asks for extension amid state license delay

NuMed Partners LLC, which operates dispensaries in Chicago, East Peoria and Urbana is seeking a special use permit for a 6,600-square-foot medical and recreational marijuana dispensary at 818 W. Lincoln Highway. (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A marijuana dispensary approved to go into the Junction Shopping Center about a year ago is requesting the City of DeKalb extend the time limit by another year for the pot shop to obtain a state issued cannabis dispensary license.

According to City documents, NuMed Partners LLC, an Illinois-based medical and recreational marijuana dispensary with shops in Chicago, East Peoria and Urbana, is requesting to extend the time limit to July 1, 2022 for them to obtain a cannabis dispensary license from the State of Illinois. The license would be for the property located at 818 W. Lincoln Highway.

“The space is in the corner of the shopping center building and was the former location of Book World,” City building officials wrote in the agenda for the Monday planning and zoning commission meeting.

The City planning and zoning commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Yusunas Meeting Room in the DeKalb Public Library on Oak Street. Interested people may also watch the meeting on Channel 14 or online via livestream on the City’s website.

The DeKalb City Council previously voted, 7-1, in April 2020 to approve the ordinance allowing NuMed to head into the 6,600-square-foot space in the Junction Shopping Center on West Lincoln Highway. Third Ward Alderman Tracy Smith was the only no vote, previously citing issues with the proposed location being so close to Northern Illinois University.

“The ordinance required the applicant obtain a state issued license within one year after approval of the ordinance,” the agenda documents state. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the review process was delayed for dispensary licenses.”

Per previously city ordinance stipulations, NuMed had a year to obtain a state license. They also had six months after getting the state-issued license to build out the shop and open.

NuMed has continued to pay rent for the space, according to city documents. City staff is recommending planning and zoning officials to approve the extension and move the proposal along for a City Council vote.