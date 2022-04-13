Sycamore schools to add special ed teachers, school psychologist to next year’s payroll

SYCAMORE – Sycamore schools are getting additional staff next year at the school board’s approval following a district request to address need for special educators and school psychologists, among others.

The Sycamore Board of Education has approved personnel changes and recommendations, including adding 2.1 full-time equivalent positions.

During the board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Steve Wilder recommended changes to the school district’s staffing plan for the 2022-2023 school year.

Wilder said that the personnel recommendations were based on a variety of factors, including: Known retirements and resignations, requests from throughout the district, financial sustainability, prioritization and a focus on the future.

Board member Michael DeVito said he is excited about the personnel recommendations.

“I’m very excited about these changes,” DeVito said. “I think this is a step in the right direction. I think that there’s some really great opportunities for innovation in some of these restructurings. I think that being prudent with the district’s dollars is definitely and clearly a priority here, so great job.”

Wilder said the recommendations were made in response to the needs and requests of the school district while living within the school district’s financial means.

Known retirements and resignations include the director of teaching and learning, the director of technology, North Grove Elementary School’s principal, West Elementary School’s principal and the communications manager.

The school district also is planning on adding 2.1 FTE positions. The positions include a part-time school psychologist, adding time to a part-time special education teaching position, adding a dean of students at the high school, restructuring a 9-12 special education coordinator to 6-12 special education coordinator, restructuring a part-time 6-8 instructional coach to full-time and restructuring a part-time 9-12 data specialist to 6-12 data specialist.

Wilder said no vote is necessary, but that with the board’s blessing direction, the changes will be implemented this fall.

Board President Jim Dombek said he also is in support of the personnel recommendations.

“I would say that it mirrors the direction that, as a board, we’ve been moving in, and it does reflect the direction we want to go in,” Dombek said. “I think given our resources and reasonable use and stewardship of our resources, this is a good plan to go forward.”