Beware of imitation guns in the area, warn DeKalb police

DeKALB - DeKalb police are warning residents to be vigilant of people brandishing fake guns in the area, after police reported a noted increase in the imitation weapons seen around town.

Over the past month, DeKalb police have seen an increase in imitation guns being carried in public places, according to a Wednesday news release.

An imitation gun is a realistic copy of an actual firearm. Over the past month, DeKalb police said they have noted an increase in imitation guns being carried in public places by both teenagers and adults.

Which one is real and which one is fake? Update: Answer is in the comments. Over the past month, DeKalb Police have... Posted by DeKalb Police Department on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Police said imitation gun is often indistinguishable from a real gun because of the attention to detail during production. Some of those guns include the likes of an airsoft, BB, or pellet guns, a replica or prop gun, paintball gun or toy or novelty guns, such as Orbeez gun.

Imitation guns can post safety hazards and create fear and panic if used in public places, police said. People might mistake an imitation gun for a real gun and call police, which could have serious consequences.

“If it looks like a real gun, it is treated like a real gun by police. Even under ideal conditions, it can be challenging or impossible to determine if a gun is real or fake, simply by looking at it,” the press release states.

If someone is caught by police brandishing an imitation gun in a public place, they could face fines, an arrest or have the object seized by police.

“For your safety and the safety of others around you, please obey the law and do not openly show imitation guns in public,” the release states.



