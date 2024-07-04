Where can I watch July 4 fireworks in DeKalb County?

DeKALB – The Fourth of July is Thursday, and residents are expected to gather to celebrate Independence Day.
Here’s where you can find fireworks this week in DeKalb County:
DeKalb
DeKalb Fourth of July celebration and fireworks
When: July 4
Where: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
What: The city of DeKalb’s Independence Day festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the annual Independence Day Run and Walk. A free animal show runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Family-friendly games and activities run from 2 to 6 p.m., with food vendors offering fare from 2 to 8 p.m. Feel Good Party Band will perform from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the DeKalb Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin 30 minutes after sunset. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events.
Kirkland
Kirkland Lions 76th annual Fourth of July Festival
When: July 3 to 6
Where: Franklin Township Park, 250 W. South St., Kirkland
What: The four-day festival runs until sundown July 6 with a fireworks display. According to the Kirkland Lions, it’s the largest fireworks display in northern Illinois. The festival features nightly live music, a carnival and a food stand with a variety of American and Midwest food staples. For information, visit kirklandfourthofjuly.com.
Shabbona
Village of Shabbona’s 4th of July Parade and Festival
When: 7 a.m. to dusk July 4
Where: Shabbona Lake State Park, 4201 Shabbona Grove Road, Shabbona
What: The village of Shabbona’s annual Independence Day festivities will begin with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Shabbona Fire Department, followed by vendors at Purdy Park at 8 a.m. Festival activities begin at 10 a.m., followed by a parade at noon. Shabbona Lions Club will host a pork chop dinner at 4:30 p.m. at the Lions Depot. Fireworks begin at dusk. For information, visit shabbona-il.com/residents/page/4th-july-parade-festival.
Sandwich
Sandwich Freedom Days parade and fireworks
When: July 6
Where: Downtown Sandwich
What: The Sandwich Park District will kick off its annual Freedom Days parade at 10 a.m. at Lisbon and Ash streets, ending at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. for live music, vendors, food and games. Admission is $10 per vehicle, cash only. Fireworks begin at dark. Participants are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. For information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org/freedom-days.