Sycamore High School selling tickets to IHSA football game in Chicago

SYCAMORE – Tickets for Sycamore High School’s next Spartan playoff football game are now on sale.

Sycamore will play Morgan Park High School in the second round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gately Stadium in Chicago, but tickets can be bought ahead of time in Sycamore, district staff announced Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased for $6 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, at Sycamore High School. Babies held in a guardian’s arm do will not require a ticket for entry.

A limited supply of tickets will be available for day-of purchase so acquiring them ahead of game day through Sycamore is highly recommended, according to a Sycamore Community School District 427 news release

Those who are unable to purchase tickets during the scheduled hours are encouraged to reach out to Sycamore Director of Athletics and Activities Chauncey Carrick via ccarrick@syc427.org.

Here are directions to Gately Stadium from Sycamore High School, according to the Sycamore School District:

1. Take Spartan Trail to DeKalb Avenue

2. Turn right on DeKalb Avenue to Peace Road

3. Turn left on Peace Road to I-88 east

4. Take I-88 east to I-290 east

5. Take I-290 east to I-90/94 east

6. Take I-90/94 east to I-94 east

7. Keep left at the fork to continue on I-94 east (towards Indiana)

8. Take I-94 east to Exit 65 for Stony Island Avenue towards 95th Street and 103rd Street

9. Keep right at the fork and follow the signs to 103rd Street

10. Merge onto 103rd Street

11. Gately Stadium is on the right