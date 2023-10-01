Big Rock man dead, 3 others injured in rural DeKalb County crash

A 78-year-old Big Rock resident is dead and three others injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in rural DeKalb County north of Waterman, authorities said.
Patrick H. Finley, 78, of Big Rock, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office Saturday. He was identified by police Sunday.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of the crash at 2:16 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Waterman and Lee roads, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
When police arrived, they found a Ford F350 and a 2013 Nissan Armada were involved.
A crash investigation determined that the Ford which was hauling two pickup trucks was headed eastbound and the driver – Evgenii Sazonov, 50, of Roseville, California – allegedly disobeyed a stop sign at the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. Sazonov was identified by the sheriff’s office Sunday.
The Ford then struck the Nissan which was carrying two passengers and pulling an enclosed trailer headed southbound on Waterman Road.
Patrick H. Finley, who was a passenger in the back of the Nissan, died after he was ejected from the SUV during the crash. Authorities said Sunday they believe Patrick Finley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ryan P. Finley, 48, also of Big Rock, was driving the Nissan. Ryan Finley and another passenger, Gina E. Pens. 24, of Coal City, also suffered injuries in the crash. Both were identified by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Sunday.
Ryan Finley and Pens were taken by Waterman and Shabbona paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, treated for injuries and released, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sazonov also was injured and was taken by DeKalb paramedics to the hospital, treated and released.
Sazonov was cited by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for disobeying a stop sign, according to the news release. He also submitted to blood and urine screening tests, authorities said. Results of those tests are pending.
The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle unit.
This story was updated at 1:35 p.m. Oct. 1, 2023 with identification of all people involved in the crash, provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.