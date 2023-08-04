DeKalb County marks 33 years of Americans with Disabilities Act

DeKALB – It’s been 33 years since the federal government passed the Americans with Disabilities Act legislation meant to empower, advocate for and make more accessible and inclusive life for people with disabilities.

To mark the occasion, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with disabilities live full lives held an event at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb in celebration of the legislation’s anniversary and the agency’s own advocacy work.

A nonresidential independent living organization that serves Boone, DeKalb, Stephenson and Winnebago counties in Illinois – known as RAMP – invited more than a dozen area organizations that work with and help disabled individuals to attend last week’s celebration of the ADA.

Jessica Wexell, the DeKalb and Boone Counties RAMP manager, said it was the first time RAMP has held an event commemorating the anniversary of the federal legislation that has transformed the rights of disabled Americans.

“The signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act has increased accessibility to public spaces, transportation and employment,” Wexell said. “It also promotes social inclusion, raising awareness about the rights and needs of people with disabilities.

“Tonight is just to celebrate how far the disability community has come, but yet, how far we still have to go to make our community fully accessible.”

Jessica Wexell, the RAMP manager for DeKalb and Boone Counties, listens to RAMP Project Search Coordinator, Autumn Gabriel during RAMP'S celebration of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in the Egyptian Theatre on July 26, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

The ADA celebration began with a resource fair in the lobby of the Egyptian Theatre. A variety of area organizations hosted information tables during the fair – including the Voluntary Action Center, Northern Illinois University graduate students studying speech pathology, Kishwaukee United Way and others – making it a convenient place to learn what local resources are available for individuals with disabilities.

Shayna Smith, with Safe Passage, said the RAMP event, and others like it, are important for bringing awareness to disability rights.

“I think having a lot of local organizations come out and show support in solidarity – it not only expresses support for the ADA but I think if we have enough people we could maybe even show support for people with disabilities in future legislation, since it’s very much lacking,” Smith said.

The second part of the event featured a screening of “Crip Camp,” a documentary that chronicles the civil rights struggle for disability rights through the lens of a groundbreaking summer camp designed for disabled children. The film, executive produced by former President Barrack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, has a 100% rating on Rottentomatoes.com.

Before the documentary began, J.J. Wett, who recently was elected secretary of RAMP’s Board of Directors, spoke to those who attended the event.

Wett, 38, of DeKalb, was 5 when the Americans with Disabilities Act passed. The act of Congress changed the way he was educated and afforded him opportunities that American society had previously failed to provide. For Wett, last week’s event was about educating the public and acknowledging the forefathers of a civil rights movement he is now a part of.

These days, Wett is an integral part of RAMP, but 20 years ago he was just discovering the resources the organization could offer.

“RAMP and I go way back, all the way to 2002,” he said. “I was a senior in high school, looking to transition to college life at NIU. And so there was a hiccup with caregiving – the state of Illinois paying for caregiving – and because I require 24/7 care giving, I needed help. So I contacted RAMP, and they had an advocate.”

He went on to graduate from NIU, later obtained a master’s degree, and now works as a therapist and counseling advisor for foster children.

Wett said he often hears talk about equality, but he prefers to concentrate on equity - which means giving more resources to those who need it.

“We all want the same level playing field, and equality only gives on certain services, whereas equity gives services to get us at the same playing field for everyone,” Wett said. “I think going forward that is going to be a big focus for all disability advocate groups.”