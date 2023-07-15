Somonauk church to host Illinois history program under the stars

The Somonauk United Presbyterian Church, 14030 Chicago Road, will host a celebration of history with storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, around the fire pit.

Explore the different layers of Illinois’ rich history from the first pioneers and early farm history to the underground railroad and Civil War.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy this program. Bring your own soft drinks. Free popcorn will be available.

In case of bad weather, the program will be moved indoors. A free will offering will be accepted.