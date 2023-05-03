Sycamore High School’s music department named best in state for first time ever

SYCAMORE – For the first time ever, Sycamore High School’s music department has won the Illinois High School Association Class A state music competition.
Through performances in the Illinois High School Association solo, ensemble festival on March 4, and the association’s organizational festival on April 14 and 15, Sycamore High School earned 801 points in the statewide contest.
Sycamore’s first state music title meant the end of a four-year winning streak for the Chicago High School for the Arts, which placed second with 795 points, but Sycamore had been in a similar position, finishing as the Class A runner-up in 2014, 2019 and 2021.
“We had scored our highest-ever total of Solo/Ensemble points this year, so given the challenges that COVID had presented us, we were already looking at this year as a huge success,” Scott Mertens, Sycamore music department chair said in a news release. “As the Organizational results came in, we became aware that a first-place finish might be a possibility.”
“One of the best things about this state title is that it focuses attention on the amazing students we work with. We are incredibly proud of what these students have achieved, both this year and in the past. They are conscientious, focused and task-oriented, and they are tremendous representatives for our city and our school.”— Scott Mertens, Sycamore music department chair
According to a Sycamore Community School District 427 news release, Sycamore High School achieved the music title by receiving four superior scores in two vocal and two instrumental large ensemble scores, as well as a large number of highly rated student solos and ensemble performances, at the Illinois High School Association Organizational festival.
“The solos and small ensembles are very much student-directed, and the large groups rely on student focus, teamwork and dedication to flourish,” Mertens said. “One of the best things about this state title is that it focuses attention on the amazing students we work with. We are incredibly proud of what these students have achieved, both this year and in the past. They are conscientious, focused and task-oriented, and they are tremendous representatives for our city and our school.”
The Sycamore High School Orchestra program was also a bulwark for the music department, earning 177 points and individually placing first in the Class A solo and ensemble results.
Sycamore High School Principal Tim Carlson, who is retiring this summer after three decades with the school district, said he think’s Sycamore is lucky to have a supportive music community.
“We are extremely proud of our students and staff for finishing in first place in the state of Illinois in this very competitive competition,” Carlson said in a news release. “This is a testament to their talents and hard work. We are also very fortunate to have such a supportive music community in Sycamore that assists our students and empowers them to compete at such a high level.”