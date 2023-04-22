DeKalb, Cortland men charged after armed robbery of Vinny’s Pizza delivery driver

DeKALB – Two men from DeKalb and Cortland are accused in connection to an armed robbery this week of a Vinny’s Pizza delivery driver, and were arrested by police after a brief foot chase downtown from West Lincoln Highway to Locust Street.
Jacques D. Alexander, 18, of the 200 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, is charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm. Anthony D. Hernandez, 18, of the 200 block of McMillian Court, Cortland, is charged with resisting a police officer, aggravated unlawful of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.
If convicted of aggravated robbery, a Class 1 felony, Alexander could face up to 15 years in prison. If convicted of his most serious charge – possession of a firearm without a FOID card, a Class 3 felony – Hernandez could face up to five years in prison.
The two 18-year-olds are charged in connection to a robbery reported to DeKalb police in the 200 block of West Locust Street shortly after midnight Thursday after a Vinny’s Pizza delivery person said one of the men – alleged to be Alexander – displayed a firearm during the delivery. Alexander allegedly took a pizza, a two-liter bottle of soda and $80 from the delivery person while threatening him with a firearm, according to DeKalb County court records.
The pizza delivery person told police they’d been approached by two men who demanded their property and was threatened with a gun by one of the men. While stealing the property, one of the two men allegedly struck the victim in the head with a soda bottle, court records show.
DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said Friday the victim did not report medical injuries that required aid.
A police investigation later identified Alexander as one of the suspects. Byrd said police officers spotted Alexander in the 100 block of West Lincoln Highway and attempted to serve an arrest warrant to the man Thursday afternoon.
When DeKalb police attempted to apprehend the men in the 100 block of West Lincoln Highway around 4:54 p.m. Thursday, Hernandez, Alexander and a third person, a minor, allegedly fled on foot from police despite being instructed by officers to stop, court records state.
Hernandez and Alexander were shortly after arrested at a home in the 200 block of Locust Street Thursday. DeKalb police could be seen searching the residence alongside deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
A third person, a minor, allegedly also fled from police with the two men. The minor was arrested for an outstanding no-bond warrant for armed robbery out of Iowa, according to a Friday news release from the DeKalb Police Department. The minor is being held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, police said.
When police searched a backpack Hernandez was wearing, they allegedly found a loaded 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun inside. Hernandez does not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card, a concealed carry license, or written consent from his parents or guardian to possess the firearm, court records show.
It’s illegal in Illinois to possess a firearm or ammunition without a FOIA card or parent permission under the age of 21.
According to court records, Hernandez reportedly told police he had possessed the firearm for a short time and got it from someone else.
Alexander and Hernandez appeared separately in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick Friday for bond hearings.
Alexander is being held on a $350,000 bond at the DeKalb County Jail. He’s next ordered to appear for a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. April 26, court records show where the judge is expected to rule on a motion to reduce bond filed Friday.
Buick issued a $10,000 recognizance bond to Hernandez, meaning he could be released from jail without needing to post money. He’s also ordered to be placed on electronic home monitoring when released. Hernandez is set to appear for a status hearing at 9 a.m. May 9, court records show.
An attempt to reach defense attorneys representing Alexander and Hernandez was unsuccessful Friday.