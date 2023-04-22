DeKalb, Cortland men charged after armed robbery of Vinny’s Pizza delivery driver

Jacques D. Alexander (right), 18, of the 200 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, is charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm. Anthony D. Hernandez (left), 18, of the 200 block of McMillian Court, Cortland, is charged with resisting a police officer, aggravated unlawful of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and possession of ammunition without a FOID card. The charges stem from a reported armed robbery of a Vinny's Pizza delivery person Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Inset photos provided by DeKalb Police Department) (Shaw Local News Network)