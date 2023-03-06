Police release more details after missing 41-year-old Genoa man found dead in Kishwaukee River

GENOA – A missing 41-year-old Genoa man last seen a week ago was found dead Saturday in the Kishwaukee River, Genoa Police Chief Robert Smith said.

Police released more details about the missing person’s search Monday.

Daniel R. Elkinton, a truck driver, went to work Feb. 24 in Hampshire, but did not show up for work the morning of Feb. 27, a family member told the Daily Chronicle last week. The Elkinton family had called on the public to help find their loved one, who had disappeared from his home a week ago leaving behind his driver’s license, phone and other personal belongings.

In the days since, Genoa police and surrounding emergency response agencies conducted searches of the area. Elkinton’s body was found in the Kishwaukee River Saturday in Genoa around 10 a.m., Smith said.

Elinton’s cause of death remains pending an autopsy, police said Monday.

“We don’t suspect any foul play,” Smith said Saturday. “At this time we don’t know [what happened]. We had bloodhounds out last week and then the bloodhounds went to the water and they stopped. We kind of believe he went for a walk and maybe fell into the river, but we don’t know for sure yet.”

Genoa police issued a community alert Feb. 28 saying Elkinton was last seen about 3:45 p.m. Feb. 24 leaving work in Hampshire. He had phone contact with a family member at 6:30 p.m. that night from his home in the 1000 block of North Oak Creek Drive in Genoa.

Genoa police conducted an unsuccessful search for Elkinton about 9 a.m. Feb. 28 along the Kishwaukee River involving more than 50 volunteers, Elkinton’s family and friends, the Genoa Police Department, the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department, the Kirkland Fire Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and the Salvation Army.

In a Monday news release, Genoa police said they were first notified of a missing person around 12:54 p.m. Feb. 27. Police visited Elkinton’s home and did not find any information on the man’s whereabouts, the release shows.

As part of the location efforts, drones from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Sycamore Police Department were used to conduct an aerial search for information.

On March 2, police requested aid from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound unit.

Around 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Genoa police received a report of a possible body found in the river. Drones helped locate the body, which was later identified as Elkinton, the release shows.

Elkinton’s body was found about 100 feet south of the pedestrian bridge in David Carroll Memorial Citizens Park in Genoa, police said.