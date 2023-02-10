Two-car crash in rural northern DeKalb County sends two to hospital

A two-car crash in rural northern DeKalb County sent two to the hospital Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics from the Kirkland Fire Department responded to a reported crash around 4:46 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Illinois Route 72 and Irene Road in Franklin Township, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies reported that a passenger car driven by Rebecca M. Eyehaner, 26, of Esmond was traveling southbound on Irene Road at Route 72. Eyehaner allegedly proceeded through the intersection and failed to yield to crossing traffic, sheriff’s officials said.
As a result, Eyehaner allegedly crashed into another passenger car headed eastbound on Route 72 driven by a 62-year-old Elgin man.
The Elgin man’s vehicle struck Eyehaner’s vehicle on the passenger side while inside the intersection after Eyehaner allegedly failed to yield, police allege.
Both drivers suffered injuries. Eyehaner was taken by Kirkland paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, while the Elgin man was taken to OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and had no passengers in their cars, sheriff’s officials said.
Eyehaner was cited by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for failure to yield at a stop intersection.
This article was updated to clarify the order the vehicles collided in the intersection.