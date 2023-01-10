Sandwich police on lookout for catalytic converter thefts

SANDWICH – Sandwich police are on the lookout for possible persons of interest wanted in connection to multiple recent catalytic converter thefts in the city.

Two reported thefts of catalytic converters were reported in Sandwich recently, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the culprit, according to a Monday news release from the Sandwich Police Department.

Police did not say where the thefts occurred.

Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system of a motor vehicle, located underneath a car, used to convert pollutants and gases into less harmful byproducts.

Sandwich police reported that they reviewed available video footage from the surrounding area to identify a possible vehicle of interest.

Police said a man with dark hair and an average build and height could be driving a blue newer model Chevrolet SUV. Police believe the man could be a suspect and are asking the public’s help to identify him.

Sandwich authorities said the SUV could be an Equinox.

“We are encouraging our citizens to be vigilant for any suspicious persons or vehicles, especially late at night and in the very early pre-dawn hours,” according to the release.

Those with information are invited to call Sandwich Police through the DeKalb County’s dispatch network at 815-786-7261. In cases of an emergency, callers should dial 911, police said.