Bus driver cited in crash that overturned school bus carrying six Hinckley-Big Rock District 429 students

HINCKLEY – A Hinckley Big-Rock School District 429 bus driver was cited by police for failure to yield at a stop sign before a crash that overturned a bus carrying six students Tuesday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the crash which also involved a 2013 black Ford pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old Sandwich woman. The students were released to their parents as of 9:15 a.m., DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said.

The pickup truck’s driver also was not injured in the crash, which happened just after 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove Road in rural Hinckley, Sullivan said.

Elizabeth A. Fox, 53, of West Hinckley Road in Big Rock, was cited for misdemeanor failure to stop at an intersection, according to an afternoon news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Fox allegedly drove the school bus through the intersection, “causing collision with the pickup,” according to the release.

The crash caused the school bus to top over onto its side, blocking the road briefly Tuesday morning. Crews were called to remove debris and the school bus. Roads were reopened about 10 a.m.

Both drivers were reported wearing their seatbelts.

The bus was carrying two Hinckley-Big Rock High Schools students, one students from the district’s middle school and three students from the district’s elementary school, police said.

Hinckley-Big Rock Superintendent Travis McGuire said he was grateful that no injures came of the collision.

He said district staff were on hand at the scene after the crash to communicate with families and students impacted.

“We’re just very thankful that no one was injured during the accident,” McGuire said. “Also very thankful for our first responders. They were very swift in their response and the action they took. ... Our staff who responded on scene did a great job.”

Sandwich police also responded to the crash.

Police had closed down Somonauk Road to southbound traffic from Illinois Route 30, Sullivan said. Police also stopped northbound traffic at Somonauk and Chicago roads.

A Hinckley Big-Rock School District 429 bus carrying six students overturned after a collision with a pickup truck in southern DeKalb County Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 near the intersection of Shabbona Grove and Somonauk Roads, authorities said.

