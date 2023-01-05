January 04, 2023
News - DeKalb County

Pizza Pros in DeKalb to come under new ownership

The new owners behind Pizza Pros in DeKalb sought a bar and restaurant liquor license from the city at a recent council meeting.  

By Megann Horstead
DeKALB – A lineup change could be in order for the leadership at Pizza Pros in DeKalb.

The DeKalb City Council approved a request tendered by the new owners behind the establishment for a bar and restaurant liquor license at a recent meeting.

The long-time owner of Pizza Pros, 1205 W. Lincoln Highway, is selling the establishment to Michael Cullen, Jr. and Alan Beron through a stock purchase agreement, meaning the original corporation and business name will remain in tact and the pizza place will continue to operate, according to city documents.

The council’s approval is conditional until the new owners demonstrate they have met all the requirements of the resolution, which includes receipt of their state of Illinois liquor license and a city of DeKalb fire life-safety license, documents show.

The city is expected to generate $10,766 from initial license issuance fees, according to city documents.

The bar and restaurant liquor license is set to expire Dec. 31, 2023.