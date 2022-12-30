Multiple car burglaries reported in Genoa Friday

GENOA – Genoa police are warning residents about a string of car burglaries reported Friday, all of them in vehicles allegedly left unlocked.
An initial report was made to Genoa police around 5:30 a.m. Friday for a vehicle that had been unlocked and entered in the 700 block of Redwood Court, Genoa, according to a news release from the Genoa Police Department.
More calls were made throughout the day Friday for several other vehicles reportedly broken into around the same area.
All vehicles that were burglarized were unlocked, police said.
Video surveillance obtained by Genoa police in the area showed a white sports utility vehicle park in the area, and several people exit it wearing face coverings, according to police.
The people allegedly began to check for unlocked vehicles in the neighborhood. When they found one, the group reportedly took miscellaneous items such as loose change and a purse from the vehicles.
A Black Ford Fusion was also stolen, according to police, after the keys were left inside the vehicle. The Fusion has been marked as stolen by authorities.
A transaction was made using a stolen item in Rockford.
Genoa police urged area residents to call the Genoa Police Department at 815-784-2526 if they believe items were stolen from their vehicle overnight.
Authorities also stressed the importance of locking vehicles at night.