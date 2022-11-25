$3.5M Peace Road improvements in DeKalb now slated for spring 2023 start

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders are looking to improve the flow of traffic for motorists who travel Peace Road in DeKalb, with construction work set to begin in early 2023.

The city of DeKalb authorized a traffic control measure at a recent City Council meeting to reduce speeds along and adjacent to Peace Road in anticipation of roadwork, which was slated to begin this fall but never materialized. City leaders now anticipate the project starting in spring 2023.

“This year, we anticipated potentially they could start on some of the roadside excavation stuff this year,” City Engineer Zac Gill said. “The contractor just elected not to. So, it was never going to be completed this year anyways. So, it wasn’t really a loss to let them reschedule in a way they could do it more efficiently.”

The Peace Road improvements project comes with a $3.5 million price tag, paid for by federal Surface Transportation Urban (STU) funds and motor fuel tax fund contributions from private developments.

The roadwork is anticipated to start by May 1 at the latest, if not sooner within the spring as weather permits, officials said.

The Peace Road reconstruction project, as proposed, will encompass adding a turn lane, widening the roadway segment from the Interstate 88 tollway to Macom Drive and resurfacing the Fairview Drive intersection north all the way to Lincoln Highway.

As part of this, Peace Road and Fairview Drive will have speed limit controls converted from 55 mph to 45 mph at certain segments and 45 mph to 35 mph in others, according to city documents. The newly reconstructed intersection at Peace Road and Fairview Drive, once complete, would be designed for 45 mph traffic.

Both sides of Lincoln Highway are recommended that they be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph, according to city documents.

The city is extending the limits of 35 mph for Pleasant Street as the roadway moves east of Peace Road in part to sensitivity to commercial/industrial developments and the presence of existing residential properties, according to city documents. The speed limit posted along Gurler Road will be maintained at 35 mph without any alterations.

City Manager Bill Nicklas gave kudos to Gill for bringing the traffic control measure to the city’s attention. He said it only makes sense to adjust the speed along and adjacent to Peace Road.

“This is in … anticipation of that major street project that’s been long awaited,” Nicklas said. “Next year we’ll be kicking off in a substantial way.”